Shelter-in-place order lifted as 4-hour York County standoff resolves peacefully

Police say they've peacefully resolved a 4-hour standoff that resulted in a shelter-in-place order for some Fairview Township residents.

The incident began around 7 a.m. in the Kellinger Greene complex in the 500 block of Kellinger Road. It was resolved after a 4 ½ hour standoff with police after the man involved in the incident gave himself up.

Residents in the complex were ordered to shelter in place during the incident, which has now been rescinded.

Trent Tedder, whose neighbor was involved in the incident, said police banged on his door to tell him to stay in place.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“I went outside because I thought they left,” Tedder said. “One was sitting there with an AR just sitting there around the corner waiting for him to come out.”

Harmony Warner, who was also in the complex at the time, said police didn’t provide any details.

“They just told us we needed to evacuate and there is a guy barricaded in his house,” Warner said.

MORE:York City, in wake of primary, is virtually assured an all-women council in 2024

MORE:'More graduations, less funerals': York City announces scholarship program

MORE:Former Lincoln Charter principal Leonard Hart sentenced to probation in federal fraud case

York County 911 got a call around 7 a.m. for a domestic incident at the complex.

"It turned into a barricaded subject," York County Emergency Management Director Cody Santiago said. "We did issue a wireless emergency alert to one quarter mile around the address of the incident for residents and folks to shelter in place and to notify them of road closures."

Kellinger Road and Scully Place were shut down in that area until the incident was resolved.

Police did not provide further details, as of 2:30 p.m.