Police incident leads to shelter in place warning in Fairview Township

Residents in the area of a police incident in Fairview Township have been ordered to shelter in place..

According York County Emergency Management Director Cody Santiago, York County 911 got a call around 7 a.m. for a domestic incident in the 500 block of Kellinger Road.

"It turned into a barricaded subject," Santiago said. "We did issue a wireless emergency alert to one quarter mile around the address of the incident for residents and folks to shelter in place and to notify them of road closures."

As to what the domestic incident was about, Santiago said information on that would have to come from Fairview Township Police, who did not want to comment about the incident at this time.

Kellinger Road and Scully Place are shut down in that area until the incident is resolved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

