Former Lincoln Charter principal Leonard Hart sentenced to probation in federal fraud case

Leonard Hart, the former principal of Lincoln Charter School in York City, was sentenced to probation in a federal case over fraudulent reimbursement requests.

Federal prosecutors announced the sentence for Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, on Friday. Hart was also ordered to pay over $55,000 in restitution, representing the total amount of funds he received through fraudulent reimbursement requests as part of a plea agreement.

At sentencing, Hart paid $10,000 toward that restitution.

From 2013 until November 2021, Hart was Lincoln Charter’s Principal and CEO. He admitted to submitting to the school nearly 20 false and fraudulent reimbursement requests between 2018 and 2020.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the school offers a program by which employees are able to get partial tuition reimbursement for furthering their education. Hart misrepresented that he was pursuing a Ph.D. and submitted numerous requests for reimbursement for courses that he falsely claimed he was taking from a couple of universities. He also falsified records to support these claims for tuition reimbursement and pressured a lower-level employee of the school and former Lincoln Charter student to assist him in creating a forged diploma.

Lincoln Charter is a recipient of federal program funds because it receives grants funded by the U.S Department of Education—primarily Title I funding, which is financial assistance for schools with high numbers of children from low-income backgrounds.

Hart agreed to the plea agreement back in July of last year.

“Leonard Hart, throughout his career, has been an exceptional educator and fiercely dedicated to his students. Like all of us, he is also human, and capable of making mistakes,” Chris Ferro, Hart’s attorney, said in a statement last year, adding that the plea is a step toward making amends. “I am hopeful that, in time, we will have the opportunity to share additional details and factors that led to this out-of-context and isolated behavior.”

The case against Hart follows one against the school’s former operations manager, Eliseo Sierra, who pleaded guilty to a federal theft count after he was charged in May 2020. He was accused of embezzling more than $78,000 from the school in 2014.

Sierra was sentenced in March 2021 to five years of probation with an order to pay $61,337 in restitution. He paid back $16,000 prior to sentencing.

Much of the funding involved in the embezzlement came from education department grants.