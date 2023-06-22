York man sentenced to 25 years for sexually exploiting children

A York City man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

Sinhue Johnson Jr., 27, received the sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The court also ordered a 15-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.

Johnson previously admitted to sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls, one in 2018 and 2019 and the other in 2020, said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

MORE:Spitting on officer gets assault charges for York City man: police

MORE:Rodents give discount store more than it bargained for: Restaurant and food inspections

MORE:Newberry Township police await extradition of suspect in rash of car burglaries

An investigation by the FBI found Johnson had enticed those girls into taking sexually explicit pictures of themselves.

Johnson also admitted that he possessed hundreds of images or videos of child pornography, some of which depicted infants and very young children.

The case against Johnson was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.