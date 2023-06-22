York City man convicted of assault of tow truck driver

A York County jury convicted a man on aggravated assault charges related to a 2022 incident involving a tow truck driver, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 38, was also convicted on a charge of simple assault. He will be sentenced Sept. 18

According to prosecutors, a tow truck driver named Josiah Dorwart was attempting to pick up a vehicle on South Penn Street. Graciani-Alicea approached in his vehicle, blocking a rabbittransit bus from being able to get around the tow truck. Dorwart asked Graciani-Alicea to back up several times, which prompted Graciani-Alicea to get out of his vehicle.

After the two exchanged words and Dorwart began to walk away, prosecutors said Graciani-Alicea struck him in the head and shoved him to the ground.

According to court documents, Dorwart suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and concussion from the blow to his head.

