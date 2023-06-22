Spitting on officer gets assault charges for York City man: police

A York City man faces a charge of assaulting police officer after he allegedly spit on one during his arrest for driving under the influence.

Lawrence Mose Webber, 36, was arrested by West Manchester Police after he allegedly refused to give his name to officers after being asked to do so several times. According to court documents, Webber appeared to be intoxicated after officers came on the scene of his burning car around 11:30 p.m. June 17 in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

After Webber was handcuffed with some difficulty, he spit on the face of one of the officers. Spitting on an officer is considered an assault on a law enforcement officer.

Webber was charged with assault of law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

He was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas. Webber’s bail was set at $10,000, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing in his case is set for July 11 before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr.

