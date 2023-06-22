Newberry Township police await extradition of suspect in rash of car burglaries

Newberry Township police are awaiting the extradition of a Harrisburg man investigators allege was responsible for a rash of car burglaries reported in the area this May.

In court documents, police say Bart Avery Davis Jr., 35, is one of the primary suspects in the May 16 thefts from vehicles in the Shelley's Riverview, Susquehanna Ridings and Rollings Hills neighborhoods. A date has not yet been set for his extradition hearing.

Davis faces two counts of burglary, four counts of criminal trespass, 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking, six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, 10 counts of access device fraud, receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery.

Police said the incidents included the thefts of two firearms, a pair of vehicles and numerous items.

Others involved in the car burglaries are still being sought, investigators said in court records, but did not identify any other suspects.

