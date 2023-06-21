Grindr encounter results in rape charges for East Prospect man: Police

An East Prospect man is facing rape and other charges after meeting someone on the LBGTQ dating site Grindr.

Christopher Michael Vuiller, 34, was arraigned on that charge Monday before Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. He also is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and terroristic threats.

Vuiller was released on bail, which was set at $150,000.

The episode began Sunday when Lower Windsor Township Police were called to the first block of North Main Street for a domestic disturbance, according to court documents.

The person who called officers identifies as female. She allegedly said she was at the address for a random hook up with someone she met on Grindr, and the man attempted to rape her. She also said the man had a gun.

Vuiller also called 911, court documents said, and reported he had consensual sex and was being falsely accused of rape.

Officers found Vuiller, who appeared to be intoxicated, outside the residence, and the woman was locked inside an upstairs bathroom and crying. The woman told officers she met Vuiller on Grindr, and Vuiller came over to get acquainted.

She said she went into bathroom after Vuiller arrived, and when she came out he had a leather mask on, was naked, and began to growl at her and told her he was going to do sexual things to her, according to police. Vuiller allegedly grabbed her, threw her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She told police that she told Vuiller “No” several times during the incident, court records show.

The woman eventually punched Vuiller to get away from him and locked herself in the bathroom, the records state. She told police that Vuiller tried to knock down the door several times and told her that he was going to get a gun and kill her, police said.

Officers later found a black and white leather mask on the bed and a loaded, black .38 caliber revolver lying next to it, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing in the case before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel is set for Sept. 14.