Newberry Township police seeks public's help in solving mail thefts

Newberry Township police are seeking help from the public to help solve the thefts of mail from numerous mailboxes across the community.

The thefts took place late Thursday into early Friday morning around the area of Cassel Road, Creek Road, Conewago Road and Park Street. Police said other streets in the township may have been affected, and officials encouraged anyone missing mail to come forward.

Police are looking for information from community members and/or video footage of the thefts taking place to help identify suspects.

If you have any information or are a victim, call York County Communications at 717-854-5571 and ask to speak to Officer Klinefelter, badge number 32-19.

