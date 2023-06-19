'Godspeed Jacques': York County PSP mourn former colleague fatally shot Saturday

York County's Pennsylvania State Police unit is mourning the loss of a trooper who was killed Saturday.

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed during a gun battle with a suspect in Juniata County.

After graduating from the 160th cadet class in 2020, Rougeau was assigned to Troop J in the Loganville barracks. He transferred to Lewistown this March, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

"The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Station, mourns the loss of our brother, Trooper Jacques Rougeau," said Loganville barracks commander Lt. Joseph Spingler in an email. "Godspeed Jacques. We will always continue to answer the call, for you and all those before who did not swerve from the path of duty."

Police in Juniata County said Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, Juniata County, initially arrived at the Troop G Lewistown barracks around 11 a.m. Saturday armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him, police said.

Stine engaged with troopers at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the Lewistown barracks and shot Lt. James A. Wagner, 45, the station commander at the Troop G barracks in Bedford County. Wagner was listed in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center, according to police. He has been a member of the state police since 2002.

Authorities found Stine shortly before 3 p.m. several miles away in Walker Township, and a gun battle ensued that killed Stine and Rougeau, police said.

MORE:State trooper killed, another wounded, suspect dead in central Pennsylvania

MORE:Hanover motorcyclist succumbs to injuries 8 days after crash

Trooper Rougeau served as a patrol unit member at Loganville from the time of his academy graduation until he was reassigned to Lewistown in March 2023, according to Spingler.

"Trooper Rougeau’s approach to law enforcement was through a lens of selfless service, approaching every shift with humility and humor. An injection of positivity was present wherever he went, regardless of situation," Spingler said. "This 'others before self' mindset was an inspiration and will continue to be a daily reminder of why we wear the gray."

Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff throughout Pennsylvania to honor Rougeau.