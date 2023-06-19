A 16-year saga continues as disbarred attorney disputes nearly $1.2 million restitution

York County says Mark Frankel still owes a little more than $654,000 in restitution, a figure that reportedly started out at nearly $1.2 million dating back more than a decade — to when George W. Bush was still president.

Frankel, though, more than 16 years after a judge sent him to jail and ordered the restitution in a theft case, now wants a state appeals court to weigh in on whether he should still have to pay restitution.

The move comes while he's locked in a legal dispute with the York County Clerk's Office over the amount.

The once-high-profile attorney saw his career crumble in the mid-2000s, when the general public knew Frankel's name from his "Turn the book over" advertising campaign, referring to his ad on the back on the phone book. The attorney's name appeared on TV, radio and billboards across the county.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A scandal emerged when Frankel faced allegations of inappropriate conduct with clients. That led to his disbarment in 2004.

Then came criminal charges over funds that were supposed to be set aside for client settlements, and Frankel went before a judge for a trial in late 2006 — in fact, Frankel went to trial just a few months after President Bush came to York County and visited the Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township.

The judge found Frankel guilty of more than 50 counts of theft by failing to make required disposition of funds and sentenced him to time in jail plus the restitution.

Following his release, Frankel has ticked down that million-dollar amount by paying $100 a month like clockwork for the past 14 years, since early 2009. The routine actually started after initial payments of more than $306,000 during his sentence, according to court documents.

Added together, he's paid about one-third of the restitution so far.

The clerk's office wants to collect on the outstanding two-thirds of the restitution, alleging Frankel should have paid it all off a few years ago.

The 75-year-old has argued he can only afford the $100 monthly payments based on his living situation — a schedule based on a decision by York County Probation and Parole Department a couple of years after his release, according to an appeal he filed last month.

MORE:Xbox held key clue to connect missing NY girl with York County man

MORE:Suspects in homicide in which police say 100 bullets were fired face potential trial

MORE:First of two sentences in million-dollar embezzlement case handed down

Frankel went to the Pennsylvania Superior Court while he disputes a cost contempt case brought by Clerk Daniel Byrnes. He appealed the restitution and sought to block Byrnes' office's recent call for more information about his finances.

On the restitution, Frankel questioned whether he has an ongoing obligation to pay restitution; whether the amount is legal since he argued the judge at his trial didn't state the amount on the record but referenced paperwork that detailed what was owed; whether or not restitution was a condition of probation; and if he does have to pay restitution, can the clerk demand information when he's not in contempt, court documents show.

Frankel also argued the recent request for the additional information would violate constitutional rights to privacy, other court documents show.

The court doesn't appear receptive to the arguments, according to court records.

Frankel refused to comment on the record about the case.

Byrnes did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Frankel's appeal follows a series of court actions dating back to October 2021, which included a hearing last summer and a letter Byrnes' office then sent Frankel in January asking for that additional financial information.

And this situation over Frankel's restitution balance dates back to the high-profile bench trial from late 2006 over financial irregularities at his firm.

Investigators said about $1.1 million was transferred to the IRS to pay federal payroll taxes out of an escrow account reserved for client costs and settlements.

A judge found Frankel guilty of 57 counts of theft by failing to make required disposition of funds and one count of misapplying entrusted property.

MORE:York City partners with CRDC Global in effort to become first plastic-free city in U.S.

MORE:At start of Pride Month, school district approves restrictive policies for transgender students

MORE:Police identify suspect in ice cream shop stabbing, with charges pending

He was sentenced to two years at York County Prison followed by 10 years of probation, and the restitution was imposed. A transcript of the hearing, attached in Frankel's appeal shows the judge stating the restitution amount was laid out in an exhibit for the parties. That document wasn't attached with the transcript.

After his release and as he went on probation, the regular $100 monthly payments started up in early 2009.

Frankel's appeal argued an order in 2011 set owed restitution at $669,471 along with direction for the probation department to set up liquidation during his term.

Nearly two years passed before Frankel, according to his appeal, asked a court to clarify the restitution amount.

He also argued the probation department set up the $100 monthly payment plan.

So, since 2007, including those initial payments during his sentence, nearly $324,000 has been paid in restitution along with court costs and fees, court documents show. Of that figure, about $17,000, or about 5%, came from his clockwork monthly $100 payments.

And from the nearly $1.2 million restitution total, as listed in court documents, the amount paid so far subtracted along with another $191,340 in adjustments show Frankel still owes $654,531. The money's apparently intended for four insurance groups and a legal firm.

At the current rate of $100 per month, the balance would be paid off in about 546 years.

The clerk's office took notice of the outstanding amount after Frankel's probation ended in December 2020 and filed a cost contempt suit 10 months later.

The case alleged Frankel violated his sentence by not having the restitution paid in full when his probation ended, court documents show.

Frankel disputed the accusations, as well as the clerk's office's call to impose six more months of jail time and a fine, and the two sides went before Judge Matthew Menges in August 2022.

Frankel argued he’d been faithful about making those regular $100 monthly payments like he was told to do. The amount was apparently based on some agreement worked out with probation department staff back in 2011, which was then modified in 2016, according to the court arguments.

Nobody at the hearing could find records of a court actually ordering the $100-a-month term.

Judge Menges decided to not find Frankel in contempt of court, and he ordered him to keep making his payments. He also directed Frankel to fill out a budget packet with financial information for the clerk’s office, so the two sides could work out a plan on the restitution.

Byrnes told The York Dispatch then he believed the $100-per-month is the bare minimum Frankel could make, while alleging that he was aware his sentence had a deadline to pay off the restitution.

As ordered, Frankel submitted his new budget packet 30 days later, and the case went quiet for nearly five months.

Byrne’s office then sent a letter in late January, seeking more financial information from Frankel.

The request included itemized credit card statements from last October through December, federal tax returns from the past three years, and for Frankel to fill out a spreadsheet with about 50 additional financial questions, court documents show.

Frankel protested.

In a county court filing, he sought to quash the request, complaining that the clerk’s office went beyond the scope of both Judge Menges’ order and the budget form he said he already filled out.

He also alleged the office rejected without explanation a request he sent after the August hearing to meet and discuss repayment, the document shows.

The filing sought an order to compel a meeting.

Byrnes fired back, arguing the judge’s order allowed his office to seek follow-up information about Frankel’s finances and his ability to pay restitution, court documents show.

The response to Frankel’s motion argued that while he did submit a budget form, he allegedly failed to provide supporting documentation, leaving the submission incomplete.

Byrnes also admitted his office chose not to meet privately with Frankel, alleging “confrontational and paranoid” behavior by him dating back to 2016.

His response quotes the letter Frankel sent seeking a meeting as allegedly stating he wanted his lawyer present because he didn’t trust or want to be alone with clerk’s office staff.

“I’m elderly and afraid for my safety,” stated the letter, which was attached to the filing as an exhibit.

The letter also showed Frankel writing he lives on Social Security and family generosity.

The dispute went back before Judge Menges for another hearing in April.

Menges directed Frankel to fill out the budget form he already completed but with updated information and to provide accompanying documents, while the clerk's office was directed to send him a new blank budget form, his April 6 order shows.

He further directed Frankel to keep making his $100 monthly installments amid expectations he intended to file appeal, court documents show.

The judge indicated in his order that a decision by a higher court would help guide him and the two sides on how to move forward with the case.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“An immediate appeal from this order may materially advance the ultimate termination of the matter,” Menges wrote.

Frankel filed a petition to appeal with the state Superior Court in early May, asking whether he's still obliged to pay restitution. He also sought a stay on having to provide additional financial information to the clerk’s office since he wasn’t found in contempt. Byrnes disputed the arguments in a response.

Frankel also sought a similar stay in Menges’ court while the appeal was considered, which the judge denied, documents show.

At the same time, a notice of appeal opened a second Superior Court case.

The court then responded, first by denying Frankel's motion for a stay on the documents in the first case.

He asked the court to reconsider the denial, arguing that providing the additional information the clerk's office wants would violate Frankel's U.S. and state constitutional rights to privacy.

The court denied his request again.

In the second case, the court indicated Menges' order in April couldn't be appealed, and Frankel was ordered to submit an argument on why the appeal shouldn't be quashed, court documents show.

That argument has not yet been filed, according to the records.

The clerk’s office currently leads restitution cases in York County after the office took over such collections from the probation department a couple years ago.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.