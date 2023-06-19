10 arrested with cocaine, guns and $5,600 cash at home in eastern York County: police

Ten individuals were arrested in Lower Windsor Township after police allegedly found 225 grams of cocaine, several firearms and $5,600 in cash at a residence.

Police officers on June 1 searched a home at 4735 East Prospect Road for cocaine and firearms. This location is a three-story residence, divided into two apartments and a small barn used for "social activities," according to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department.

During the search, officers found 225 grams of cocaine, amounts of psilocybin mushroom, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $5,600 in cash, according to a news release from the York County District Attorney's Office. Additionally, police located an Anderson Arms semi-automatic rifle, a Stevens shotgun, a .38-caliber revolver, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, a Ruger 9 mm handgun and ballistic body armor, according to the news release.

Police launched an investigation after receiving several tips about suspicious activity at the residence and an "unusual" number of guests and cars arriving and leaving, police allege.

The police investigation ultimately leading to the search of the home primarily focused on the alleged cocaine distribution activities of Charles Lenhart, who lives at the residence.

Lenhart, 43, is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance (two counts), use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, prohibited offensive weapons, unlawful body armor, possession of instruments of crime and criminal use of a communication facility.

The following individuals who also live at the house have also been charged:

Jade D. Naylor, 39: conspiracy – possession of firearm prohibited (three counts), manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a small amount of marijuana, conspiracy – make repairs/sell offensive weapons, conspiracy – unlawful body armor, conspiracy, possession of instruments of crime, conspiracy – criminal use of a communication facility.

Miquan R. Johnson, 27 : possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, false identification to law enforcement.

Makayla M. Lenhart, 22: conspiracy – possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

In addition, five other individuals who also live at that residence were charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana for personal use:

Warrick Brown, 24

Mariah Fleegle, 22

Adriana Pangburn, 19

Matthew Via, 43

Stacy Walker, 50

Also, Brianna Bubb, 26, of York Haven, was charged with misdemeanors of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

Also assisting with this investigation were the York County Drug Task Force, the York County QuickResponse Team, the Hellam Township Police Department and the York County Sheriff's Office.