York City Police launch internal affairs investigation after video of arrest sparks outrage

Use of force by two York City Police officers during an arrest Friday has sparked an internal affairs investigation, according to the department.

The department said in a statement it was aware of a video circulating on social media that shows the officers using force on a Anthony Balbi-Reyes, 19, of York City as they tried to arrest him following an alleged assault around noon Friday.

According to police, a witness told York City Police that a man, later identified Balbi-Reyes, was hitting a woman in the 100 block of West Maple Street. The witness told police she could hear the incident occurring in the residence and later chased Reyes out of the residence with a baseball bat.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A video was later shown to officers allegedly showing Reyes at the witness’ side door where he threatened to kill the woman he was said to have been assaulting.

MORE:Stop sign change being made in Richland/Linden Avenue area

MORE:Central York to consider new library policy in response to book ban incident

MORE:York County Bar Association urges city, county to recognize Juneteenth holiday

Officers spoke to the victim, who told them Reyes entered her residence through a window armed with a pistol, according to police. She told the police they began to argue, and Reyes struck her in the head with his firearm, continued to attack her and allegedly dragged her across the floor by her hair. It was also alleged that Reyes took the victim’s phone and glasses before the witness chased him away with the bat.

The officers went on to find Reyes in the 100 block of West Jackson Street. He allegedly told officers that he entered the victim’s home and “gripped her up.”

As officers tried to place Reyes under arrest, he resisted and fought with officers, police said. As officers struggled to place him under arrest, Reyes allegedly struck one of the officers and injured the right side of his face. Officers then used force to put Reyes in handcuffs and take him into custody.

Reyes has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and simple assault. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney Friday and his bail was set at $15,000, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 30.