Man exposed himself in Springettsbury neighborhoods: Police

Springettsbury Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a number of people last week.

The indecent exposure reports came from the Stonewood Park and Penn Oaks Park neighborhoods, police said.

The victims reported that a Black man between 20 and 30 years of age drove up to them and engaged in conversation before exposing his genitals to them, according to police.

The man was driving a blue sedan or a bright blue SUV with a blue and white license plate, police said.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant.

Anyone with information relating to the suspect or vehicle can contact Detective Cpl. Russell Schauer at rschauer@springettsbury.com or 717-505-0457.

