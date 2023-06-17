Juvenile arrested for vehicle burglaries in Spring Garden Township

Spring Garden Township Police arrested a 17-year-old for breaking into vehicles.

The arrest took place on June 10 in the Elmwood neighborhood after an officer on patrol spotted saw three juveniles breaking into vehicles around 2:45 a.m., according to police

The three juveniles scattered in different directions when they saw the officer, but he was able to take one of them into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

Police said the juvenile was in possession of a number of items that were allegedly stolen from the vehicles.

The juvenile was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, evading arrest, criminal conspiracy and a township curfew violation.

