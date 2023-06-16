York City Kia, Hyundai owners can get free steering wheel lock

Hyundai and Kia owners who live in York City are able to acquire a free steering wheel lock as local police combat a wave of TikTok-inspired crime.

York City Police will be giving away the steering wheel locks from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in front police headquarters at 50 W. King St.

To be eligible for the steering wheel locks, you must be a York City resident, must own a Hyundai or Kia and must produce a registration card to verify both.

York City Police acquired the locks with the assistance of the Hyundai Corporation.

Those unable to make it to the drive-up event, there will be a limited number of locks available at the York City Police Department’s front desk. Please bring a vehicle registration in and speak with the desk officer to obtain one.

If there are any questions, please contact Joan Henney at jhenney@yorkcity.org

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been on the upswing across the county the past several months and have been linked to viral videos posted on TikTok and other social media platforms teaching how to start the cars with USB cables to exploit the security vulnerability in some models.

Those models were sold in the United States without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s. The immobilizers prevent the engine from being started unless the key is present.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said recently there have been between 25 and 30 of the vehicles in question stolen in the city in the past month.