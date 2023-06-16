County officials shine spotlight on crimes against senior citizens

Senior citizens can be easy targets for people looking to take advantage of them.

On Thursday, with the Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Center in Spring Grove as a backdrop, police and county officials laid out what seniors can do to keep from becoming victims of crime and abuse.

Mark Shea, director of the York County Area Agency on Aging, talked about the work does investigating elder abuse and getting senior citizens help when they are in that situation. Many times, he said, that abuse goes unreported.

“We know across our nation for every report of abuse we receive, there are 24 seniors that are abused that we don’t receive a report on,” Shea said. “I would ask that anyone and everyone that suspects that a senior is being abused, to contact our agency.”

Northern York Regional Police Chief David Lash addressed crimes against senior citizens, especially those that try to steal money from them.

“In our jurisdiction, financial exploitation of seniors is the most prevalent form of abuse that we see,” Lash said. “Routinely, these are in the $1,000 to $10,000 range.”

Sometimes they cost a senior citizen their entire life savings. Lash said this year they have investigated cases where $375,000 was taken and another where $800,000 was taken.

Most often, he said, they are quick hitting scams like the Grandparent Scam, where thieves pretend to be a grandchild in trouble and needing money to get out of jail. Another scam has thieves posing as police or government officials that have a warrant for their arrest, or they are behind on they are behind on their taxes.

The Lottery Scam, Lash said, is another ruse his department has come across where seniors are told they have won a lottery in a foreign country they have never visited.

“They need to make a financial deposit, usually by gift cards, or a money transfer to acquire the millions and millions of dollars that they’ve won.”

One scam becoming prevalent, Lash said is the Romance Scam, where people are looking to take advantage of isolated and lonely seniors.

“Giving them friendship and giving them companionship, often online, and in doing soon start asking for money or new cars,” he said.

Many times, the larger sums taken from senior citizens are by family members.

“We’ve had several of these recently,” Lash said. “Also, familial cases often end in physical and emotional abuse. In the last 12 years, we’ve had numerous murders of seniors that were perpetrated by family members.”

The biggest thing anyone can do if they discover that a senior is a victim of financial crimes or physical abuse, is to call 911, or call police or the Area Agency on Aging directly for help.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday the biggest things seniors can do is recognize a scam when it is happening, refuse to be a victim and report it to the police.

Senior citizens are often targets of scammers, Sunday said, because they often have access to large sums of money, are generally more trusting of others and easily manipulated.

In seminars done with senior citizens across the county, Sunday said they are often afraid or embarrassed to contact authorities when they are victimized.

“I cannot emphasize enough that you are not alone,” Sunday said. “So many people in your community and that you know are going through the exact same thing. There are so many people out there that want to help you and will do it in a private manner.”

York County Commissioners were on hand as President Commissioner Julie Wheeler read a proclamation commissioners passed declaring it Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the county.

The proclamation spotlighted the social support senior citizens receive at centers like Windy Hill, which give them a resource to get information about subjects that affect them and keeps them from being isolated and targets for abuse and crime.

If you or a loved one has been victimized, call the York County Area Agency on Aging at 717-771-9610 or the York County District Attorney’s Office at 717-771-9600.