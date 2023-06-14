Suspects in homicide in which police say 100 bullets were fired face potential trial

Three men will head for a potential trial in York on accusations they killed a man who just got out of prison five years ago.

One of the men is also charged in another homicide in York.

Antonio Jones, Trayquan Robinson and Tyler Orr were involved in shooting Phillip Banks multiple times, killing him on May 21, 2018 in the first block of North Franklin Street, investigators alleged.

Banks, 20, was released from state prison three weeks before the shooting, police said.

The three suspects were each charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy in March following a recommendation by an investigating grand jury.

Jones, 23, of Springettsbury Township, and Robinson, 23, of North York, were already jailed at York County Prison on unrelated cases when the homicide charges came down, according to court documents.

Orr, 27, of York Township, was apparently arrested and jailed without bail last week, documents show.

District Court Judge Thomas Harteis decided Tuesday at a preliminary hearing to advance the case against the three men to the York County Court of Common Pleas where they could face a potential jury trial.

They’re each scheduled to be arraigned into the court July 11, court documents show.

MORE:Special Olympics advocate Loretta Claiborne assaulted in York City

MORE:Tornado touched down in York County Monday

MORE:York man bound for trial in Berks County security guard's homicide

Jones, meanwhile, also faces a homicide charge in an unrelated case from last year.

Police allege he was one of four men who shot and killed Shaheim Carr, 27, along West Philadelphia Street in July 2022.

The masked men, according to security camera video, chased Carr with guns blazing from a sidewalk into a breezeway where he died. Investigators said about 100 bullets were fired in the incident.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A few days after the shooting, police arrested and charged Jaquez Brown as their first suspect in the case.

Jones and a third man, Rashad Colon, 21, of York City, were then charged in April, about one month after the charges in Banks’ homicide were filed.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.