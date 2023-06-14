Special Olympics advocate Loretta Claiborne assaulted in York City

York City Police continue to search for a man who allegedly assaulted Special Olympics advocate and York City icon Loretta Claiborne.

Clairborne was assaulted in the area of Lincoln Street and Avon Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

“Loretta was riding her bicycle when an individual ran up knocked her off the bike before running away,” York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said. “Loretta had minor scrapes from the assault and is fine.”

Claiborne, 69, is chief inspiration officer and vice chair of the board of directors for the Special Olympics International as well as the Pennsylvania Special Olympics board.

Born partially blind, with two clubbed feet and an intellectual disability in 1953, Clairborne competed in her first Special Olympics as a teen in 1970. She has since completed 26 marathons, including finishing in the Boston Marathon Top 100 twice, and competed in a number of other sports over the years. She also is a fourth-degree black belt in karate.

Claiborne was awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 1996 ESPY Awards. She was also the subject of a 2000 biographical film produced by Walt Disney Productions and has received three honorary doctorates, including one from York College.

The Loretta Claiborne Building in York City, dedicated in 2001, is named in her honor.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this assault, can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email Officer J Hatterer: jhattere@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.