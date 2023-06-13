York man bound for trial in Berks County security guard's homicide

A York City man now faces a potential trial in Berks County on accusations he killed a security guard in a midnight shooting at a vehicle lot.

The case against David Hartsook moved forward Friday, a few weeks after he was arrested as investigators connected him to the homicide from the unrelated burglary of a reality TV show star’s hair salon.

Hartsook, now 35, is charged in both cases, with counts of first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm and trespassing against him in Berks County.

A district court judge there advanced the case during a preliminary hearing, sending it to the county’s common pleas system for a potential jury trial.

Investigators allege Hartsook shot and killed Troy Rickenbach while the 37-year-old and his brother-in-law, Rafael Yambo, patrolled a secluded, rural Pinnacle Transport vehicle lot near New Morgan, Berks County, shortly after midnight on Aug. 6, 2022.

The guards were tasked with keeping an eye out of catalytic converter thefts — a prize target because of their high-value metal components — when they spotted a van parked next to the lot, according to Yambo’s account to police.

Yambo said he called 911 while Rickenbach checked out the van, and then came running back to their vehicle, saying someone was inside, charging documents show.

He was apparently followed.

Yambo told police he saw a man outside his driver’s side door with a gun raised. Gunfire then erupted, and they were heard on the 911 call recording, according to the charging documents.

Yambo took a bullet in the arm, and he told police he played dead in his vehicle until the gunman left the scene. When he looked up, he saw Rickenbach dead in the passenger seat.

Investigators found Rickenbach was killed with a .32-caliber bullet. Four other such bullets and five shell casings were also found at the scene along with a vehicle part from a minivan.

The case went quiet for about six months.

In that time, Hartsook was charged last September with swiping a trash bin from a yard near New Salem. He and his brother then allegedly hit the Martson Hair Co. salon along Industrial Highway in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Security cameras in the business recorded two men as they walked in through a rear door and moved through the business.

Springettsbury Township police said they stole two safes, cash and coins, hair care equipment, wedding prints and up to 100 bottles of hair products. They allegedly hauled the items out with trash cans and loaded them into a van parked out back.

Police estimated the value of the stolen items was $15,000 to $20,000 in charging documents. The salon’s co-owner, Ashley Martson, put the value at $42,000 in a recent interview with The York Dispatch.

Martson had previously starred on the TLC reality show "90 Day Fiancé."

Outdoor security video gave police the van’s license plate number, and they tracked it back to Hartsook’s address along North West Street, charging documents show.

They searched the home two days after the burglary while Hartsook, his wife and brother, Richard Hartsook were there. Police said they found the stolen beauty products at the home.

The brothers were arrested and charged, each facing counts of burglary, theft, conspiracy, illegal gun possession and tampering with records.

While David Hartsook underwent the booking process, he allegedly called his wife and told her to get rid of a gun at the house, but he didn’t say why, charging documents show.

Instead of retrieving the gun, however, the woman contacted Springettsbury Township Police and told them about the conversation, charging documents show.

A detective found the .32 caliber Colt pistol at Hartsook’s house, and then sent it to the Pennsylvania State Police, police said in charging documents.

An examination concluded the gun was the one that fired the five bullets at the Pinnacle Lot, according to police. A comparison of the broken auto part found at the lot also apparently matched a broken clip on the bumper of Hartsook’s van.

Inside the van, police said, investigators found tools, a radio, a contracting business card with Hartsook’s name, scrap metal sales receipts, a baseball cap similar to what Yambo described seeing, and a receipt from a Home Depot in Lancaster time-stamped as about three hours before the shooting, according to charging documents.

Hartsook, meanwhile, was released from York County Prison in the burglary case after paying a $50,000 bail in early March, according to court documents.

Police investigating the Berks County homicide interviewed him a few weeks later. He denied driving the van to the vehicle lot and denied ever seeing the gun, according to charging documents.

Investigators also interviewed a coworker and former roommate who allegedly gave an account of going to Berks County last August to case a site for potentially stealing catalytic converters.

Police said the man alleged that Hartsook parked the van in a concealed spot at the lot. He got out while the man stayed inside, charging documents show.

The man told investigators he thought a flashlight shined on him, and then moments later heard gunfire before Hartsook allegedly ran back into the van, started it up, and sped off back to York County, according to the documents.

Hartsook was charged in the homicide, and police arrested him at his home while he was on bail in the local burglary.

He remains jailed in Berks County without bond.

Following Friday’s hearing, he’s scheduled to be arraigned in the county’s Common Pleas Court on July 6, court documents show.

No upcoming hearings are currently scheduled in the York County burglary case, according to court documents, though Hartsook does have one coming up June 20 in the trash bin theft.

Richard Hartsook, 36, is still held at the York County Prison on a $30,000 bail. Court documents indicate an application was filed last month for him to enter a diversionary treatment court program in the case.

