York City Police seek assault suspect

York City Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault that occurred Saturday.

The assault happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

Anyone with any information can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also submit a tip by sending an email to Officer J. Hatterer at jhattere@yorkcity.org.

Tips can also be submitted through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or directly by calling York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

