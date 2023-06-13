CRIME

York City Police seek assault suspect

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

York City Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault that occurred Saturday. 

The assault happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said.  

Anyone with any information can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.  

Suspect in York City assault that occurred 6-10-23.

MORE:This York County beekeeper finds peace 'with thousands of stinging little creatures'

MORE:York County residents indicted on federal prostitution, money laundering charges

You can also submit a tip by sending an email to Officer J. Hatterer at jhattere@yorkcity.org

Tips can also be submitted through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or directly by calling York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. 

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.