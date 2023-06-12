Xbox held key clue to connect missing NY girl with York County man

Jessica Williams has a routine where she checks on her children a couple times a night.

She’ll get up once after bedtime to make sure phones are down and heads are on pillows, and she’ll get up in the early morning, shortly before daybreak, to look in on her three kids again.

That routine played out the night of May 24 into the morning of May 25 at the family’s home in Grand Island, New York — a community between Buffalo and Niagara Falls, and about a six-hour drive from York.

Williams went to bed around 9:30-10 p.m., about the same as the kids’ bedtime for the school night. She said she set an alarm for 11 and did her first check. Everything was fine.

Williams had another alarm that got her up at 5 a.m., and she did her rounds again.

But this time, one bed was empty. Her 13-year-old daughter disappeared in the night.

“She wasn’t there,” Williams said. “And I started panicking, looking around the house, thinking that she got up early — because sometimes she does that, she likes to get up early and get ready early before I wake her up — and she was just nowhere to be found.”

Williams woke her husband, and they went into a panic to find the girl.

Williams said her husband checked a nearby woods where her daughter sometimes went. They tried calling her phone. Nothing.

In fact, Williams said they found the girl’s phone in her room. She left it there after wiping it with a factory reset to a default mode.

Her daughter was gone.

The couple called police.

Erie County, New York, sheriff’s officers responded and began investigating. The case grew into a search that involved multiple agencies, including the FBI and eventually the Pennsylvania State Police.

The investigation led troopers to the doorstep of a man named Dale Kumler in Shrewsbury Township about 12 hours after the girl was reported missing.

They took the 25-year-old Kumler into custody and questioned him.

A search of his bedroom also literally uncovered the teen’s whereabouts as police said they found her under a pile of clothes.

“The moment we got the call that she was OK, we got down there as fast and safe as possible,” Williams said.

The couple got their daughter back, safe but not untouched, according to police.

Kumler was charged, arrested and then jailed at York County Prison without bail.

He faces 10 counts that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

That’s the Pennsylvania case.

New York state also intends to charge Kumler, and he will be taken there after a York County Court judge granted his extradition during a hearing Friday.

The FBI is investigating him as well, a spokeswoman for the Buffalo field office said. No federal charges have been filed so far.

It is the policy of The York Dispatch not to name victims of sexual assault.

Going back to May 25, as authorities sought the teen, an Xbox held the link that allegedly connected the girl to Kumler, according to both Williams and charging documents.

Williams told The York Dispatch she estimated her daughter left the house around 1 or 2 a.m. by slipping out through the living room window.

Data from traffic cameras and allegedly from Kumler’s mobile phone in the PSP’s criminal complaint indicated the girl may have left home around 11 or 11:15 p.m. that night, a little after Williams said she did her nighttime check.

Her phone was reset at about that time, and the parents told investigators they thought she went out the window to stay out of view of the front door’s doorbell camera, the complaint shows.

Williams said the FBI joined Erie County police shortly after the investigation started. The complaint described “an exhaustive search” in a coordinated effort that included canvassing the neighborhood, gathering video evidence and putting out public calls to news media and social media for help finding the girl that afternoon.

As they worked and sought warrants, Williams said her brother also put his IT skills to use and sniffed out information on a computer. That apparently account data off the Xbox, and the findings were shared with investigators.

“He was able to figure out some things,” she said.

The 13-year-old played games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, joining online multiplayer bouts with other gamers. Williams said they’d heard her talking or barking directions to a guy named “Dale” at different times as she played.

“Try to listen to what they’re saying, if they’re yelling, if they’re screaming, names that they’re calling,” Williams said, advising other parents with teen gamers to use active listening.

The few accounts on the girl’s Xbox friends list included one with the username “onlymesky,” and that name matched an Instagram account handle that allegedly had Kumler’s name attached to it, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators also searched his name and username on law enforcement databases. They found a birthdate, a mobile number, a license plate number and an address along Toad Valley Road near Glen Rock, the complaint shows.

With the license plate number, police said traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a pickup truck making its way across western New York, arriving at a bridge to Grand Island at little after 11 p.m., the complaint shows — a little after Williams said she checked on her kids and a little before Hailey’s phone was reset.

Phone records obtained by the FBI also showed Kumler’s phone in motion in Erie County around 11:20 p.m.

A later search of his phone showed he allegedly had a nearly three-and-a-half-hour call with the girl through a social media app that night, ending shortly after 11, the complaint shows.

The phone records, according to police, also indicated he moved down through New York, and was then in Glen Rock between 5 and 6 a.m., according to the complaint.

The two reached the home, where he apparently lived with his parents, according to police, around the same time Williams said she woke up and found her daughter missing.

With the search in full-swing, PSP troopers went to the house that evening and spoke to Kumler there. He allegedly admitted he picked the girl up and then took her to Harrisburg, according to the complaint.

He was taken into custody then and interviewed again at a state police post where he again told investigators he dropped the girl off in Harrisburg. Police also noticed what looked like a hickey on his neck, the complaint shows.

He allegedly told investigators he left the girl in Harrisburg a third time during another interview at close to 10 p.m., the complaint shows. Police alleged he also admitted to touching the girl inappropriately, which is how he got the hickey, the complaint shows.

Police went back to the house at some time with a search warrant.

As troopers spoke to Kumler’s parents, police said a forensic investigator went into his bedroom and moved some clothes on his bed, the complaint shows.

There, under the pile, hid the girl, police said.

She was taken to a state police post, and her parents were called.

Williams and her husband then made the six-hour drive down to York.

“Update she is alive and well!!!! Thank you everyone,” she posted to Facebook in the early morning hours of May 26.

While relieved and happy to get their daughter back, Williams said the couple went through a variety of emotions during their trip.

“We were angry, we were sad, we were happy,” she said. “Mostly we were happy. But then, we were like, ‘How could this happen?’”

Investigators spoke to Kumler again early that morning.

He allegedly said he brought the girl to his home and sneaked her into his bedroom through a window. They had inappropriate contact there, according to the complaint.

Kumler was arrested, charged and jailed at York County Prison without bail that day.

Williams and her husband took her daughter home to Grand Island.

The teen didn’t return to school to finish out the year, Williams said.

They worked on hiring a tutor to help the girl with the final weeks while she also goes through counseling. They also took away her electronics until they figure things out, Williams said.

The situation is what it is, she said.

“She’s really not talking much about it at all.”

Williams believes he got into her daughter’s head as their online relationship grew where she thought she’d have a “happily ever after life” with him.

“Just make sure you talk with them. Make sure that they understand the dangers of online, no matter how old they are,” Williams said to parents. “Just watch who you’re talking to because you never know exactly what’s going to happen.”

Williams also thanked law enforcement, family, friends and those who reached out to help find her daughter.

“Everybody who was involved worked tirelessly and effortlessly for 24-to-48 hours, stayed awake just to find her for us … Me and my husband are forever thankful,” she said.

While an order to extradite Kumler to New York state was granted, he also has a preliminary hearing set in the York County case for June 29 before district court Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney, court documents show.

Staff at the York County District Attorney’s Office weren’t sure yet Friday how the courts would manage the logistics of the cases in the two states.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.