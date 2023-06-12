York County man indicted on federal child porn charges on top of local case

A York County man now faces federal charges on top of local charges in a child pornography case.

A federal grand jury indicted Jayson Haley, 33, on three counts of producing child porn, attempting to produce child porn and possession of child porn between last October and April.

The indictment came down in a U.S. District Court in Harrisburg on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after his local case reached the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Haley faces nearly a dozen local charges, including felony child porn counts and counts of criminal use of a communication device, invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s being held at York County Prison; court documents indicate a $25,000 bail was revoked.

The next hearing in the local case is scheduled for June 26, court documents show.

A federal court judge set a trial date for Aug. 7 in that case, documents show.

The maximum sentence for the federal counts is up to 70 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

