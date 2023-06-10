Hanover man facing strangulation charges

A Hanover man is facing charges of strangulation from a domestic dispute Wednesday.

Daniel Robert Cramer, 29, was arrested and charged with the second-degree felony along with lesser charges of simple assault, harassment and false imprisonment.

Cramer was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf on Thursday and his bail was set at $25,000. Unable to make bail, Cramer was taken to the York County Prison.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Ruth Avenue between midnight and 3 a.m., according to court documents.

The man’s girlfriend said Cramer came home intoxicated. During the altercation, Cramer bear hugged the woman to keep her from leaving and then put her in a choke hold from behind to the point where she could not breathe, according to court records. She told police Cramer threw a vape at her, striking her in the head. Cramer allegedlt restrained the woman again and then struck her in the right eye with another vape. Cramer later admitted to hitting woman with the vape, police said.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 25 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.