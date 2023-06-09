York County residents indicted on federal prostitution, money laundering charges

Two York County residents were among four people indicted for their roles in a prostitution enterprise that allegedly exploited hundreds of women over a span of years, federal prosecutors say.

Jennie Lawson, 37, of Dillsburg and Tracey Lawson, 57, of Thomasville in Jackson Township were indicted along with Anton Panin, 40, of Hollywood, Florida and Viktoriia Zakirova, 32, of Miami.

U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced that the indictment charges each person with conspiring to transport women in interstate and foreign commerce with intent that the women engage in prostitution and conspiring to persuade women to travel to engage in prostitution. The indictment further charges Panin and the Lawsons with money laundering.

The indictment alleges that Panin and Zakirova recruited women in Russian and Eastern European to travel to the United States to work as prostitutes for a company called XO Companions. The women traveled throughout the country to meet with clients in major cities.

MORE:Steve Groff, a York County businessman and hemp industry proponent, dies at 58

MORE:Newberry Township Police seek Harrisburg man for car burglaries

MORE:York City Mayor Helfrich seeks to ban conversion therapy

XO Companions workers typically sent cash prostitution proceeds to the Lawsons, who in turn transported the money to Panin in Florida. Additionally, the defendants operated a password-protected website through which clients could view schedules, view services offered, reserve time, and provide reviews.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Some of those involved were suspected victims of human trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact Homeland Security Investigations at 866-347-2423 or SexTrafficking_Outreach@hsi.dhs.gov.

More:Moms for Liberty, active in book bans and anti-empathy lawsuit, added to list of hate and anti-government groups

More:First of two sentences in million-dollar embezzlement case handed down

More:York County high schools celebrate seniors at 2023 graduation ceremonies

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law is five years of imprisonment for the prostitution-related conspiracy and 20 years of imprisonment for money laundering, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.