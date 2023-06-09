Newberry Township Police seek Harrisburg man for car burglaries

Newberry Township Police are looking for a Harrisburg man they say is responsible for numerous car burglaries that occurred back in May.

Investigators say Bart Avery Davis Jr., 35, is one of the primary suspects in the May 16 thefts from vehicles in the Shelley's Riverview, Susquehanna Ridings and Rollings Hills neighborhoods.

Davis is facing two counts of burglary, four counts of criminal trespass, 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking, six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, 10 counts of access device fraud, receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery.

Police said the incidents included the thefts of two firearms, a pair of vehicles and numerous items.

Others involved in the car burglaries are still being sought, police said.

Anyone who knows Davis’ whereabouts or knows any other information about the car burglaries should call Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.