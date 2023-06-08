Dillsburg couple facing animal cruelty charges

A Dillsburg couple is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found a pony in their care was not being taken care of properly.

Eric Witmer, 52, and Claudia Witmer, 44, have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony, and neglect of animals, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Both face a preliminary hearing in the case before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas on July 31.

The cruelty case dates back to November 2022, when, Carroll Township Police said, officers received a complaint about a pony not being cared for properly.

The hooves of the horse were untrimmed and excessively long. A humane officer went to the residence on Big Oak Road and found the pony lying down and unwilling to stand. The officer said the pony was in need of medical attention.

Police made contact with Eric Witmer, the owner of the pony, who told them he had tried to contact a farrier to trim the hooves, but none returned his calls.

MORE:Moms for Liberty, active in book bans and anti-empathy lawsuit, added to list of hate and anti-government groups

MORE:York County air quality has hit the hazardous range

MORE:Coroner releases ID of woman killed in Dover homicide

On Nov. 23, 2022, two days after initial contact was made, a search warrant was obtained and served on the residents of the home. The Witmers had since had the pony’s hooves trimmed, which it was found, had not been done since the spring of 2020.

The humane officer determined that the horse still needed veterinarian care due to the pony showing signs and symptoms of pain and distress along with permanent bone damage.

The pony was then transported to a facility for evaluation and treatment.