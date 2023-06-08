Coroner releases ID of woman killed in Dover homicide

The York County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a 67-year-old woman killed in her Dover home on Tuesday.

Lourdes Ramos Baez, of the first block or South Main Street in the borough, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and neck with strangulation, an autopsy performed Wednesday revealed.

Northern York County Regional Police arrested William Torres Gautier, 42, in connection with the homicide.

Torres Gautier was booked into York County Prison, charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and counts of terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for June 21 before District Judge David Eshbach, documents show.

Officers spoke to Torres Gautier along with a woman and two children when they arrived, according to a news release. The woman, they said, seemed to be signaling for help.

MORE:Steve Groff, a York County businessman and hemp industry proponent, dies at 58

MORE:Coroner called to scene of house fire in Springfield Township

MORE:Smoke from Canada pushes all of Pennsylvania into Code Red air quality range, DEP says

When officers tried to talk to her, police alleged Torres Gautier got in the way and struck one officer by pushing a section of a wooden fence at them, according to the release.

Torres Gautier was taken into custody then, police said in the release.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The woman then told police her mother needed help in the home. They went inside and found Ramos Baez dead in an upstairs bedroom.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, this was the ninth homicide in the county this year.