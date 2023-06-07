Woman's death in Dover being investigated as homicide: Coroner

Staff report

The death of a woman in Dover is being investigated as a homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner was called to a home in the first block of South Main Street in Dover borough Tuesday afternoon to certify the death of a 67-year-old woman, according to a coroner's report. The death was certified at 2:19 p.m.

The woman died of traumatic injuries, and the death appears to be a domestic-related homicide, the report says.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the death, and the public is not in danger, according to the coroner's office.

The woman name will be released after her family has been notified, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more information.