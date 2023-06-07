Dover man charged with killing mother-in-law, fighting with police

The wife mouthed what looked like “help me” from behind her husband as he argued with officers outside their home in Dover borough on Tuesday, police said.

The situation escalated into a fight where multiple officers had to wrestle the husband, William Torres Gautier, into a squad car while taking him into custody.

The reason police were called to the house then became clear. They found Torres Gautier’s mother-in-law, Lourdes Ramos, dead inside.

Northern York County Regional Police were told Torres Gautier talked the night before about killing the 67-year-old woman and taking her money, and that he allegedly went “ballistic” and attacked her early Tuesday morning.

Torres Gautier, 42, is now charged with criminal homicide along with three felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

His wife told police she woke up to him undressing and acting “ballistic” around 5:30 a.m. at their home in the first block of South Main Street, according to details in the criminal complaint.

He then allegedly ran to Ramos’ bedroom, where the wife told police she heard him kick the door in, followed by screams from both people, the complaint shows.

The woman told police she gathered up her children and took them outside, and they stayed out of the house over the next few hours.

Torres Gautier allegedly told his family not to come in while he was “inside fixing things” and “using Clorox,” according to the woman’s account in the complaint.

The wife asked a neighbor to call the police shortly after noon, and the neighbor complied, the complaint shows.

Police responded and met Torres Gautier and his wife in the backyard.

He allegedly argued with officers and demanded they leave, while behind him police said they saw the wife mouthing the words “help me,” the complaint shows.

One officer tried to cross a gateway attached to the garage, but Torres Gautier swung the gate into him, the complaint shows.

That touched off a fight where he allegedly shoved officers away while they tried to grab him. More police arrived, and Torres Gautier apparently still fought while they took him into custody and put him in a squad car, according to the complaint.

Police said he spat on one officer, kicked and broke the vehicle’s camera system and broke the car’s rear window, the complaint shows.

With Torres Gautier in custody, officers went into the house to check on Ramos.

They found her body in her bedroom under a pile of clothes and other items. Police said she had duct tape wrapped around her face, clothes hangers around her neck and a pair of scissors sticking out of her back, according to the complaint.

A white substance, which police said resembled salt, had also been poured over Ramos, the complaint shows.

The York County Coroner’s Office had not released information about Ramos’ cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon following an autopsy earlier in the day.

Torres Gautier was arraigned in the case Wednesday. He is being held at the York County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 before District Judge David Eshbach, court documents show.

Torres Gautier also faces charges in a second case filed Tuesday. Court documents show he’s charged with counts of institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.