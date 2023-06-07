Man charged with homicide, abuse of corpse in Dover woman's death

A man is charged with homicide and other counts, accused of killing a woman at a home in Dover borough.

William Torres Gautier, 42, was arrested after Northern York County Regional Police responded to a call about a domestic situation at the home in the first block of South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spoke to Torres Gautier along with a woman and two children when they arrived, according to a news release. The woman, they said, seemed to be signaling for help.

When officers tried to talk to her, police alleged Torres Gautier got in the way and struck one officer by pushing a section of a wooden fence at them, according to the release.

Torres Gautier was taken into custody then, police said in the release.

The woman then told police her mother needed help in the home. They went inside and found the 67-year-old woman dead in an upstairs bedroom.

York County Coroner’s Office staff said Wednesday morning the death was apparently domestic-related and is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The woman had died of traumatic injuries, according to the coroner's report. Her name will be released after her family has been told the results from the autopsy.

Torres Gautier, meanwhile, was booked into York County Prison, charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and counts of terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for June 21 before District Judge David Eshbach, documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.