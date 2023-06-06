First of two sentences in million-dollar embezzlement case handed down

Sentencing went as expected for Phuong Nguyen-Davis’ embezzlement case in Maryland, although the clock on her prison time there won’t begin until the gavel drops on a larger, nearly million-dollar case in York County.

A judge ordered the 56-year-old to two years of incarceration followed by five years of probation plus restitution during a hearing in Howard County, Maryland on Monday.

The sentence will run largely at the same time as a sentence Nguyen-Davis now faces here in July.

They come after she pleaded guilty in the two side-by-side cases, admitting to embezzling more than $900,000 from a local employer followed by nearly $12,000 from a Howard County company while she was under investigation in the first case last year.

Nguyen-Davis left her job of five years in accounts payable/human resources at Advanced Fluid Systems in Hellam Township in late May 2022 when company executives grew wise to suspicious corporate credit card bills, according to charging documents.

AFS president James Vaughn contacted police, and investigators found Nguyen-Davis embezzled $915,045 since 2017.

Police said she funneled about half that amount by charging existing company cards, as well as several new cards she opened, to an online business she apparently helped set up. She then used AFS funds to pay the credit card bills.

The investigation uncovered charges for flights, car leases, appliances, groceries, medical appointments and electric bills to a home in York Township.

A month after Nguyen-Davis left, and amid the investigation, she was hired as an office manager at Aerolab, an aerospace company in Jessup, Maryland, last June.

Within weeks, Aerolab’s CEO spotted fraudulent charges to company debit cards. He reported a loss of $11,670 to Howard County Police.

Charges there included an Airbnb stay, airline tickets, hotels and Amazon purchases, according to Howard County Police.

Nguyen-Davis was also accused of making several charges to a PayPal account and then using company money to pay those bills.

She allegedly left the company when the CEO sought to confront her about the charges.

Nguyen-Davis was charged first in York County, and the case in Howard County was filed a couple months later.

They went through their processes simultaneously, which led up to Nguyen-Davis pleading guilty in Howard County to a count of theft scheme of less than $25,000 in March.

Her guilty plea in York County came a month later in April as she admitted to a felony count of theft by unlawful taking. Seven other charges were dismissed.

Terms of the plea agreement call for her to serve 2 ½-to-five years in prison and pay $500,000 in restitution to an insurance company. She’s scheduled to be sentenced July 18 in York County Judge Amber Kraft’s court.

Nguyen-Davis’ sentence in Maryland on Monday, based on her plea agreement there, was designed to fit around the York County sentence.

She was ordered to a five-year term, but with three years suspended and the other two years to begin and run at the same time as her prison sentence in York County.

After she gets out, Nguyen-Davis will go on five years of supervised probation and have to pay $11,670 in restitution to Aerolab.

She is currently free on bail in both cases and working, according to court documents.

She’s also paying restitution in three other theft cases that date back to a decade ago when previous employers — Keystone Certifications Inc., Weaver Excavation and Jacoby Plumbing — alleged she stole from them.

Three separate investigations opened from late 2012 through 2013, which led to charges.

Nguyen-Davis pleaded guilty in each one and was sentenced in 2014 to 21 months-to-3 ½ years at York County Prison and restitution.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.