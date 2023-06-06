Spring Garden Township Police seek armed robber

Spring Garden Township Police are trying to identify the man who robbed a Family Dollar store Saturday night.

Police said the armed robbery occurred around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue. The man displayed a handgun and wore clear latex gloves.

Police described the man as Black, bald, in his 40s and with a medium build. He wore black clothing with a black face mask and gray and black “DC” sneakers.

He left the store carrying a small, red Spiderman backpack that police believe he obtained at the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Detective James Hott at jhott@sgtpd.org or by going to the department’s Crimewatch page.