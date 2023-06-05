Man sentenced in fatal drug-dealing case

A man is headed to prison for dealing a drug that killed a Dillsburg man four years ago.

Jerrod Scott, 36, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to at least nine years in state prison Thursday following his conviction on most of the charges in his case.

A jury found him guilty of counts of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of intent to deliver, illegal access to a device, theft and receiving stolen property at trial in late March.

As part of the verdict, the jury also acquitted him of third-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Carroll Township Police accused Scott of dealing fentanyl to Zack Savage, of Dillsburg, and a woman in June 2019. The three then did the drugs at a park, and Savage passed out there.

Scott and the woman allegedly carried Savage to a car, and they then drove back to the woman’s home in Dillsburg. They left him in the car that night, and he was found dead the next morning, according to investigators.

Savage died from mixed-drug toxicity, police said.

Scott has been jailed without bail at York County Prison since January 2021, about a month after the charges were filed in the case. With the conviction, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Scott to serve up to 18 years in prison along with parole and probation.

Broken down, the sentence called for between eight and 16 years on the drug delivery resulting in death resulting in death count, followed by a sentence of one-to-two years on the illegal access to a device count, court documents show.

The larger term also called for one year of supervised re-entry parole, which will run at the same time as a year of probation on the theft count, the documents show. Scott was also credited for previously serving just over two years at the county prison.

His attorney and the York County District Attorney’s Office did not return messages seeking comment on the sentence.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.