Local embezzlement case dismissed against senior care business owner

A Spring Garden Township woman no longer faces charges on the local level while she prepares to do federal time for embezzling from her elder care businesses.

A federal judge in Harrisburg sentenced Melinda Bixler, 50, to 18 months in a federal prison and three years of supervised probation May 24 after she pleaded guilty to allegations that she funneled client money out of her two businesses to help purchase a new house.

While the federal case progressed, Bixler also faced charges in a similar case in York County court. West Manchester Township police included further allegations that she used company funds to purchase a car, take vacations and possibly cover her son’s drug rehabilitation.

Six days after the federal sentence came down, the York County District Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss its case, court documents show. The case included felony charges of corrupt organizations, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Judge Harry Ness of the court of common pleas then ordered the case dismissed last Thursday, those court documents show.

Bixler, who ran the nonprofit Adult Care Advocates and for-profit Elder Healthcare Solutions, moved funds out of client accounts to help purchase a $685,000 house, according to the federal allegations.

One client was a 94-year-old nursing home resident in Lancaster County who had $78,000 taken from a bank account over which Bixler had power of attorney, investigators said.

That money joined other funds that went through several transactions before $350,000 landed in Bixler’s son’s account.

Investigators said she then gave a bank a document that falsely claimed her son gifted her the $350,000 from his personal funds as she sought a mortgage for her home purchase.

She also submitted a false letter claiming she’d paid off the amount owed on a property, 4070 W. Market St., that served as the home office for her businesses, investigators said.

Bixler pleaded guilty in the federal case to a count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity in March 2022. Her sentence came a year and two months later.

On top of the prison term, Bixler also agreed to pay restitution to the estates of three clients totaling $147,882. She’ll also forfeit another $129,357 from an Adult Care Advocates bank account, as well as her interest in the West Market Street property.

The judge ordered Bixler, who was granted early release after her guilty plea while also free on a $200,000 bail in the local case, to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin her sentence June 20.

Documents show the judge recommended placing her at a facility in West Virginia.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.