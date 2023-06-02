Police identify suspect in ice cream shop stabbing

Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that took place Thursday at a York County ice cream shop.

York County Regional Deputy Police Chief Bryan Rizzo said the 17-year-old suspect has been identified, but was released with charges pending.

York County Regional Police said the incident took place around 4:45 p.m. at the Bobcat Creamery, located in the 100 block of South Main Street in Manchester Borough.

Police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back during an altercation with the 17-year-old boy. The victim reportedly refused EMS help, but left with his family to go to the hospital.

MORE:TikTok-inspired thefts: Local police departments offering steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

MORE:At start of Pride Month, school district approves restrictive policies for transgender students

MORE:Scorcher Friday will lead to cooler days ahead in York County

The 17-year-old boy's name has not been released publicly as police continue to investigate the incident.