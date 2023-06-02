Paper bag-wielding robbery suspect charged in two separate incidents: Police

Investigators say an attempted robbery of a convenience store in York City Thursday led police to arrest a 32-year-old man for not only that offense, but also for a restaurant robbery a month earlier.

Osei Salim Jabar Austin, of York City, faces both robbery and attempted robbery charges. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode, who set bail at $75,000.

According to court records, Austin was found in a red Toyota Highlander in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle tied to the May 18 robbery of the Pho Bistro, located in the 800 block of East Market. According to police, Austin also matched the physical characteristics of the suspect from the restaurant obtained from surveillance footage and a witness statement.

Police said the restaurant robbery occurred around 4 p.m. The witness in the case told police that a man dressed in blue with a face mask came into the restaurant. The man had his right hand wrapped in a brown paper bag and pointed it at the witness as if he had a gun wrapped in it. The witness put money from the cash register into the bag and the man left the store.

In the attempted robbery of the convenience store, investigators said the man also used a brown paper bag.

Earlier in the day Thursday, York City officers were given a picture of the red Toyota Highlander tied to the restaurant robbery and to be on the lookout for it. Court documents said the vehicle had a distinct bumper sticker on it which led officers to find Austin after the convenience store incident.

A preliminary hearing on the robbery charge is set for June 20 before Judge Thomas Harteis. A preliminary hearing on the attempted robbery charge is set for June 15.

Austin is currently being held at York County Prison.