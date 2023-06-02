Driver acquitted in fatal collision case

A West Manchester Township man didn’t drive recklessly before his vehicle struck and killed a construction worker three years ago, a judge decided.

Aaron Miller, 41, was found not guilty of charges from the collision during a bench trial Thursday.

The acquittal covered all the counts in the case: homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and two counts of careless driving.

More:Men involved in dispute that police say escalated into a shootout meet in York County courtroom

More:TikTok-inspired thefts: Local police departments offering steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

MORE:Suspect in fatal Shrewsbury Township shooting transferred to York County Prison

Investigators alleged Miller caused Joshua Bishop’s death when the SUV he drove drifted through a construction zone in the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue and struck the 34-year-old from behind in May 2020.

Bishop, of Lancaster County, was working traffic control at the site at the time.

Miller seemed groggy after the collision, police said, and they alleged he told them he must have fallen asleep at the wheel after working about 16 hours at an Air Force base in Willow Grove. He didn’t hit his brakes or try to swerve away, police said.

The investigation also found Miller was not distracted by a mobile phone, and that he was driving about 36 mph when Bishop was struck — the speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

Miller’s attorney, Christopher Ferro, said the situation, while sad and tragic, wasn’t a crime. He’s argued the evidence was insufficient to find Miller guilty.

“As I have said from day one, some tragedies are not crimes. Aaron Miller is a good man and never intended to harm anyone nor did he engage in any type of reckless conduct,” Ferro said in a statement.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

He also said Miller’s heart goes out to Bishop’s family.

The York County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the verdict.

Thursday’s bench trial before York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness was the second for Miller.

His first ended in a mistrial in April 2022 when the lead investigator in the case, as a witness, gave “non-responsive” answers that implicated Miller’s Constitutional right to remain silent, according to court documents.

MORE:Paper bag-wielding robbery suspect charged in two separate incidents: Police

More:Fate of York City mayor to be decided — again — as oath-of-office appeal moves forward

MORE:Two York County school districts advance very different policies concerning transgender students

Ferro had also pursued a habeas corpus motion after the first trial last year to have the charges dropped, but the motion was denied.

Miller was free on a $20,000 unsecured bond during the case, court documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.