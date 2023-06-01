Police investigate possible attempted child abduction in southern York County

Southern York Regional Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in New Freedom on Wednesday.

A woman between 20 and 30 years of age, with her hair pulled up and driving a dark-colored pickup truck, approached a child in the area of Heritage Court and East Franklin Street around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The woman reportedly approached the child while walking at a fast pace with her arms out like she was going to grab the child, police said.

The child did not know the woman and retreated into her home and locked the door.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 in York County or call 717-854-5571 if you live outside of York County.