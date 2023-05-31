Scammers impersonating York City Police

Scammers are spoofing the York City Police Department’s phone number and calling community members telling them they missed jury duty.

According to a warning from the department, its number, 717-846-1234, shows up on caller ID when these calls are made, and the scammers on the other end of the line impersonate members of the police department.

York City Police do not handle the administration of jury duty. If a community member receives a suspicious phone call, they should hang up and dial 717-846-1234 to make sure they are speaking to a valid member of the police department.

Learn more about spoofing by going to https://usa.kaspersky.com/resource-center/definitions/spoofing.

Those who have information or a tip regarding the spoofing, can contact the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email Detective Commander Andy Baez at: abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tips will remain anonymous.