Men involved in dispute that police say escalated into a shootout meet in York County courtroom

The trouble started over a girl, with one man allegedly angry that another was seeing his ex, leading to a fight at a convenience store and then a shootout at a furniture store .

Both men, Michael Whitt and Kirk Olivier, now head to county-level court where they could potentially go to trial for their alleged roles in the two incidents from earlier this year. Whitt’s charged with attacking Olivier at the convenience store; Olivier’s charged with opening fire on Whitt at Price Busters Discount Furniture in Springettsbury Township the next day.

The two faced each other in a district courtroom Wednesday morning for preliminary hearings in their cases. Olivier took the stand as the sole witness in Whitt’s case.

He pegged Whitt as the aggressor, alleging he started the fight at the Smoke & Chill convenience store, at Princess and Duke streets In York City, the evening of Feb. 23. Whitt was not called to testify at the hearing.

Olivier, 20, of Columbia, Lancaster County, said he and his girlfriend stood in line for the cash register when in walked Whitt, who he said he only knew at the time as “Rock.”

At about six feet away and apparently converging, Whitt allegedly asked if Olivier and the woman, his ex from a couple years ago, were together. Their relationship was the apparent source of the conflict, according to the court testimony.

“He didn’t like my answer, so he attempted to swing at me,” Olivier told the court, describing the attempt as an open-hand slap.

Olivier ducked and threw his hands up, but he alleged Whitt pulled a black handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at his head. When asked by Whitt’s attorney, Korey Leslie, what kind of gun he saw, or whether the object really was a gun, Olivier couldn’t give specifics.

“I wasn’t studying the gun while it was in my face,” he said.

Olivier was also taken aback when asked how he knew it was a gun, asking aloud whether that was really a question.

He said he could see the barrel and handle of the weapon.

Olivier also testified the gun was close enough that, had Whitt extended his elbow, it would’ve touched him.

With a weapon pointed at him, Olivier said he fled through the aisles to a side door while Whitt followed and asked if he knew who he was.

There was some confusion in his testimony where under cross-examination by Leslie, Olivier revealed that Whitt also slapped his girlfriend, took a brief step outside the front doors to slip on a ski mask, went back in and then followed him outside, apparently.

Olivier said he scrambled through the parking lot, slipped on gravel and fell to his hands one moment. He also tumbled on a small incline and then fell onto Duke Street.

Whitt, 23, of York City, caught up to him there and stood over him, he testified. Whitt allegedly punched Olivier in the head a couple times and hit him a few more times with the gun before pointing it again.

“He cocked it back and put it to my head and asked me if I be f------ her,” Olivier said. “I was informed that if I was caught again, I would be a dead man.”

He also accused Whitt of stealing one of his two mobile phones and a couple ID cards from one of the pockets of his cargo pants on the street.

Whitt then released him, said something to the girlfriend as she came outside, and left the scene, according to the testimony.

Olivier alleged Whitt must’ve used information on his ID when he messaged him on Facebook later and threatened to go to his home. He testified Whitt sent multiple messages, and that he read one or two and saw notifications of the others.

Olivier said his girlfriend was in a substantial relationship with Whitt about two years ago.

He also noted Whitt had messaged him a couple times on Facebook some time prior to February, and that he’d responded once but they didn’t get into conversations.

After the fight, Olivier said he didn’t go to the hospital for the injuries to his head, nor did he contact police.

He went to work at Price Busters Furniture the next day.

That day, Feb. 24, Springettsbury Township police said Olivier opened fire on Whitt when went to the store, 1900 Industrial Highway, around 11 a.m.

The incident wasn’t discussed during Wednesday’s hearings because Olivier and his attorney agreed the evidence in his case from the shooting was sufficient to advance into county court.

Police, in a criminal complaint, said when Olivier saw Whitt at the furniture store, he pulled a gun from his pants and started shooting.

Whitt fled and was apparently struck as police said they later found him at a local hospital receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Whitt wasn’t seen with a gun at Price Busters.

His attorney, Leslie, pointed out during his preliminary hearing that investigators haven’t recovered the gun Olivier alleged he had at Smoke & Chill.

Olivier, 20, is charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and a new count of carrying a firearm without a license from the shooting.

Whitt, 23, faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and illegal possession of a firearm, while prosecutors tacked felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats onto the list stemming from the store fight.

Leslie disputed the added robbery charge, arguing prosecutors haven’t established a theft, or that the evidence doesn’t meet elements for the crime.

He said the items Olivier said he lost during the fight could have fallen out of his pocket while he fled the store.

District court Judge Barry Bloss Jr. disagreed and found that evidence on all the charges were sufficient to take to trial.

He sent both Whitt and Olivier’s cases up to the York County Court of Common Pleas, with both men scheduled for formal arraignments on June 30.

Olivier, during his testimony, was free on a $100,000 unsecured bond in his case.

Whitt also has a $100,000 unsecured bond in his case, but he was in police custody during the hearing. He was apparently being held on a parole detainer from unrelated past cases, according to court documents and the York County District Attorney's Office.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.