Investigators found teen girl hidden under pile of clothes at sexual assault suspect's home: Police

Investigators allege a York County man transported a 13-year-old New York girl he met via online gaming across state lines to sexually assault her.

Dale Robert Kumler, 24, of Glen Rock, was arrested Friday by the Pennsylvania State Police after he was identified as a suspect by the Erie County Sheriff’s Department in New York, according to charging documents.

The investigation began when the girl was reported missing by her parents, who had last seen her on May 24, court records show. Through an investigation, authorities alleged that Kumler picked up the girl and transported her back to York County to have sex with her.

An extradition hearing is scheduled June 9 before Judge Harry M. Ness to decide whether Kumler will be sent back to New York to face charges there. In the meantime, Kumler was denied bail following a preliminary arraignment hearing Friday and was booked into the York County Prison.

Besides a felony sexual assault charge, Kumler faces first-degree felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an underage person and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a minor.

MORE:Local basketball officials honored by chance to referee state final together

MORE:The street rods are rolling back into York: Here's what you need to know

MORE:York County bridges reopen as projects are completed

According to court records, Kumler met the girl online through the Xbox gaming system. Investigators identified Kumler as the person the teen had been contacting through a name he'd also used on an Instagram account.

The New York Intelligence Center identified Kumler’s truck passing several license plate readers in several towns in New York on May 24, court records said. Cellphone records reportedly tracked Kumler to Erie County, New York, where the girl lived.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Kumler reportedly admitted to police that he'd had sex with the girl on at least three occasions when they got back to Pennsylvania, court records show. He initially told authorities that he'd dropped the girl off in Harrisburg, but investigators later found her under a pile of clothes on Kumler's bed at his residence.

Police said Kumler could face additional charges if he is extradited back to New York.