Suspect in fatal Shrewsbury Township shooting transferred to York County Prison

A Maryland man accused of opening fire on a group of people in Shrewsbury Township, killing one man and injuring a woman, is now a York County Prison inmate.

Zachary Piccolo, 26, was booked into the jail Friday after Maryland authorities transferred him to York County. Baltimore County police arrested him at his home in Nottingham on May 22, the day he was charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

The evening before, investigators allege Piccolo pulled a car onto the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of Steltz Road, pointed a handgun out the driver’s side window and started firing while a man, two women and a 2-year-old child were outside.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers cited witness descriptions in charging documents.

Alexander Thomas, 23, of the 100 block of Skyview Road in Shrewsbury borough, had walked up to the car and was shot in the torso. He died at the scene, the charging documents show.

A woman at the house, Elizabeth Harmon, was also shot in the abdomen and injured. A person at the house took her to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

MORE:Investigators found teen girl hidden under pile of clothes at sexual assault suspect's home: Police

MORE:Homicide suspect also burglarized reality TV star's salon: Police

MORE:Red Lion father, whose son witnessed Kain Heiland shooting, tries to promote healing

The other woman and a 2-year-old child apparently weren’t hurt.

Investigators found 15 9mm bullet shell casings at the scene, charging documents show.

Police alleged that Piccolo, Thomas and the second woman worked together at a UPS facility in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

While speaking to police, the woman accused Piccolo of harassing her with texts at work until she blocked him, charging documents show.

He then allegedly started texting her again from a new number that afternoon before driving to the house, according to police.

Another witness told police that Piccolo apparently started texting the woman again after seeing a Snapchat story of her and Thomas together, charging documents show.

More:LGBTQ community holds youth forum amid rising anti-trans policies, threats

More:The street rods are rolling back into York: Here's what you need to know

More:York County's drug court helps people break the cycle of addiction and crime

Piccolo now faces a criminal homicide count, four counts of attempted homicide, four counts of reckless endangerment and a count of causing injury with extreme indifference.

Following his preliminary arraignment in York County on Friday, he’s scheduled to appear before district court Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney for a preliminary hearing on June 9, court documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.