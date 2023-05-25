Burglary at 90 Day Fiancé star's salon led investigators to homicide suspect, DA says

The arrests of two brothers charged with burglarizing a reality TV star's York County hair salon gave state police a big break in the case of a security guard’s homicide in Berks County, according to law enforcement.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the Springettsbury Township burglary case helped investigators collect the gun allegedly used in the fatal shooting, as well as a van connected to the incident.

“We were fortunate to connect those dots,” Adams told The York Dispatch.

Before the burglary case, Adams said, the homicide investigation faced significant challenges because the shooting occurred in an isolated rural area in the middle of the night.

The suspect, David Hartsook, 34, of York City, was arrested at his home last week. He’s now jailed in Berks County, charged with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm and trespassing.

He and his brother, Richard Hartsook, 36, also face burglary, theft and other charges in York County.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Springettsbury Township police allege the two entered Martson Hair Co. along Industrial Highway in the early morning hours of Feb. 1 and stole several thousand dollars in equipment and products.

Co-owner Ashley Martson reported the burglary around noon after she arrived at the salon. She told police the business had been ransacked and items were missing, charging documents show.

Investigators used security camera video from inside the shop and from a neighboring outside camera to trace the suspects to David Hartsook’s home in the 500 block of North West Street. They were arrested there two days later.

Martson, who previously starred on the reality TV show "90 Day Fiancé," also talked about the burglary on social media during the investigation. The posts were picked up by entertainment news sites.

David Hartsook’s recent arrest in the homicide case sent a chill through her.

“It’s terrifying to know now because I was blasting him everywhere on social media,” Martson told The York Dispatch. “It’s kind of terrifying to think about, because he could’ve easily done that to me.”

She also pointed out that she has a gun and was prepared to use it if a violent confrontation came to pass.

Gun violence was what led to the death of the security guard and the injury of another in Berks County last summer.

Troy Rickenbach, 37, and his brother-in-law, Rafael Yambo, worked overnight security for Pinnacle Transport, which included patrolling a secluded lot near New Morgan Borough and keeping an eye out for catalytic converter thefts, according to charging documents.

MORE:Two men en route for trial in 100-bullet homicide

MORE:Man shot roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket: Police

MORE:Red Lion father, whose son witnessed Kain Heiland shooting, tries to promote healing

The converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and are popular targets for thieves who can sell them for their high-value metal components.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, Yambo saw light from a flashlight on the lot, so he and Rickenbach drove their van over to check it out, according to what he told Pennsylvania State Police in charging documents. He said they found a van parked next to the lot. He called 911 to report the situation as Rickenbach walked up to the vehicle and shined his flashlight inside.

Rickenbach then ran back to the security vehicle and said someone was in the van. He was apparently followed.

Yambo told police he saw a man wearing a baseball cap standing outside his driver’s side door, and the man raised what Yambo described as a rifle, according to charging documents.

He threw the vehicle in reverse as the man opened fire, Yambo told police. He was shot in the arm, and he heard Rickenbach say he was hit as well, charging documents show.

He was apparently still on the phone with 911, since police said multiple gunshots were heard on the recorded call.

Yambo must’ve stopped driving right after he started — he told investigators he fell between his van’s seats and “played dead.”

He said he heard the man walk up to the vehicle, then heard footsteps apparently heading away, followed by the sound of tires “peeling out” on gravel, the charging documents show.

When Yambo looked up about 30 seconds later, he said, he saw Rickenbach not moving or breathing in the passenger seat. He called 911 again, police said in charging documents.

Yambo was treated for his injury at a hospital in Reading, police said.

He also provided a description of the shooter to help build a composite suspect sketch a few days later.

An autopsy concluded Rickenbach died from a gunshot wound to his chest, which damaged his lungs and heart. A .32 caliber bullet was found in the body, police said.

Investigators also found four more bullets and five .32 caliber auto shell casings at the scene. The evidence was sent to a lab for analysis, police said.

Also at the scene, investigators found a vehicle part that would have come from a 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country or Dodge Caravan minivan, charging documents show.

The case went quiet for about six months.

Then, Hartsook and his brother allegedly hit Martson’s salon.

Police said in charging documents that there wasn’t a break-in; the door was apparently opened with either a key or a lockpick.

Timestamps on security video Martson also provided to The York Dispatch show a man opening the shop’s rear door around 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

The door opens again about eight hours later, around 2:15 a.m., and two men walk into the back room. One of the men, with his face covered, takes that camera down.

Another camera shows the two men in the darkened salon with flashlights. One of them heads over to a cash drawer and opens it.

Springettsbury Township Police listed stolen items from the burglary as two safes — one with cash in it and the other with a gun and documents — cash and coins, hair clippers, trimmers, dryers, curling and straightening tools, shears, a lash cart, latex gloves, wedding prints and up to 100 bottles of hair products.

The men also took trash cans from the shop and used them to haul the items to a black Chrysler Town & Country van parked out back, police alleged in charging documents.

Police said Martson estimated the value of the stolen items was $15,000 to $20,000. She put the figure at $42,000 when speaking with The York Dispatch this week.

An outdoor security camera showed the van behind the salon. The video gave investigators the van’s license plate number, which led to Hartsook and his address, police said.

With a warrant, police searched the home he was renting on Feb. 3 while he, his wife and Richard Hartsook were there. Police said they found most of the stolen items at the home.

David Hartsook allegedly admitted the burglary to police and said that he and his brother ditched the safes in a dumpster in Springettsbury Township, charging documents show.

They were arrested that day. The van was also seized, according to police.

Martson said she hasn’t recovered her property, but she was covered by insurance.

She also deleted social media posts about the burglary, apparently around the time Hartsook got out of jail.

Court documents show he was released from York County Prison in March after paying his $50,000 bail in security bonds.

Prior to that, the day after Hartook’s arrest, state police said David Hartsook's wife contacted Springettsbury Township Police to talk about a call she got from Hartsook while he was in booking, charging documents show.

She allegedly reported that he told her to get rid of a gun in their house, but he didn’t say why, the charging documents show.

The woman instead turned the gun, a .32 caliber Colt pistol, over to a Springettsbury detective. The gun was then sent to a state police lab, charging documents show.

Police said an analysis concluded the bullets and shell casings found at the homicide scene were fired from the handgun, police said in charging documents.

More:Hollywood Casino York fined for not meeting security requirements

More:Lake Williams utterly transformed as dam rehabilitation project eyes November completion

More:Transgender Red Lion student speaks out against new policies: 'I just want to get through math'

The complaint doesn’t explain the discrepancy with Yambo’s report that he saw the shooter hold a rifle up to his shoulder.

Investigators also compared the vehicle part they found to a broken clip-on bumper on Hartsook’s van and found they were consistent with each other, police said.

A search inside the van found several tools, a two-way radio, a business card for Hartsook as a contractor, receipts for scrap metal sales, a Home Depot receipt and a baseball cap similar to what Yambo described.

The receipt was time-stamped about three hours before the shooting and came from a Home Depot store in Lancaster, about 35 minutes from the truck lot near New Morgan Borough, charging documents show.

Items purchased there, along with tools in the van, were those that could be used to steal and transport catalytic converters, police said in the charging documents.

Investigators interviewed Hartsook in late March, a few weeks after he was released on bail.

Though he said owned the van, he allegedly denied going to the truck lot, and said he didn’t know why the van or the part would be there. He also allegedly denied seeing the handgun, police said in charging documents.

“When asked about the homicide and physical evidence, Hartsook seemed to become frustrated and took offense to being questioned about it,” police wrote in the complaint.

A co-worker and now-former roommate, however, contradicted Hartsook during an interview this month, according to police.

The man, Arthur Johnson, allegedly told investigators he had helped Hartsook steal catalytic converters, and that the two went to the Morgantown, Berks County area, last August to case a site for potential thefts, according to charging documents.

While there, Johnson told police, they saw headlights.

He reported that Hartsook had parked his van in a concealed spot and got out. Johnson told police he stayed in the vehicle and tried to hide, wanting to leave, but Hartsook allegedly wouldn’t listen, according to charging documents.

Johnson told police he could see lights outside, and he believed a flashlight shined on him. Moments later, he alleged, he heard four or five gunshots, police said in charging documents.

Hartsook ran back into the van, Johnson told police, and they sped off back to York, the complaint shows.

The murder charges were filed May 18, and Hartsook was arrested at his home then. He’s now jailed in Berks County without bail.

Adams, the Berks County district attorney, noted that nobody else is charged in the homicide case.

Hartsook has a preliminary hearing set for June 9 in a district court in Berks County.

He doesn’t have a hearing coming up in the burglary case in York County, according to court documents. But he does have one coming up June 20 in an unrelated theft case.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

He’s accused of swiping a trash bin from a yard near New Salem while driving a Chrysler van on Sept. 29, 2022.

Richard Hartsook is still jailed in the burglary case on a bail recently reduced from $50,000 to $30,000, court documents show.

The documents also show an application was filed earlier this month for him to enter a diversionary treatment court program in the case.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.