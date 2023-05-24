Man killed in Shrewsbury shot multiple times: Autopsy

A man shot to death in Shrewsbury Township Sunday died as a result of gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the results of an autopsy ordered by the York County Coroner's Office Tuesday.

Alexander Thomas, 23, of Shrewsbury was found dead at the scene of the shooting in the 4000 block of Steltz Road around 5:15 p.m. A 38-year-old New Freedom woman was also wounded in the incident.

Zachary T. Piccolo, 26, of Nottingham, Maryland was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday after investigators spoke to several witnesses at the scene. Piccolo was charged with criminal homicide, four counts of attempted criminal homicide, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and attempting to cause serious bodily injury or causing injury with extreme indifference. A preliminary hearing in the case has not been set yet.

Piccolo had fled the scene in a car before he was caught, police said.

The woman wounded Sunday was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office and state police. Her condition was unknown, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner's office, this was the eighth homicide to occur in York County this year. Three have occurred in York City, two in West Manchester Township, one in Red Lion and one in Wrightsville.