Police trying to identify suspect in arson at former Memorial Hospital site

Spring Garden Township Police are looking for help in identifying a possible arson suspect.

Police are investigating arson that occurred around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the former Memorial Hospital site in the 300 block of South Belmont Street.

Witnesses saw the person, who was caught on video, bent over near one of several small fires that had been set.

MORE:York City to hire outside law firm to fill city solicitor role

MORE:Barrage of shots fired at group killed Shrewsbury man, injured woman, police say

Anyone who can identify the person, seen in the attached photo, or who has information about the incident is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.

Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Detective Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org or by going on the Spring Garden Township Police Crimewatch page.