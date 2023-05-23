Homicide suspect also burglarized reality TV star's salon: Police

A York County man facing charges in the shooting death of a Berks County security guard was involved a series of other alleged crimes closer to home — including one involving a reality TV star.

Ashley Martson, a hair stylist known for her stint on the TV show "90 Day Fiancé," took to Instagram in February — in a since-deleted post — to announce that thieves burglarized her salon in Springettsbury Township and to seek the public's help identifying them.

Two days after the break-in, Springettsbury Township Police had their suspects after investigators arrested brothers David and Richard Hartsook on burglary and theft charges.

That was Feb. 3.

The case then took a darker turn last week when Berks County authorities charged David Hartsook with first-degree murder.

Police took the 34-year-old into custody at his home in the 500 block of North West Street in York City on Thursday. At the time, he was free on bail in the hair salon burglary and another theft case.

Fatal shooting: Investigators allege he shot two private security officers while they were on patrol in Morgantown, Berks County, on Aug. 6, 2022. According to police, authorities suspect he was interrupted while stealing catalytic converters, a part of a car's exhaust system that's increasingly a target for theft due to its high-value metal components.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Troy Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, was killed. His partner, Rafael Yambo, 43, of Reading, was injured.

Back in York County, Hartsook landed in trouble nearly two months after the Berks County shooting.

Trash bin taken: Northern York Regional Police alleged he swiped a $100 trash bin from a man’s yard near New Salem borough on Sept. 29.

The man told police the driver of a black van pulled up to his bin on Fire Hall Road, reached out, grabbed the handle and drove off. The bin was dragged down the road until the van stopped, a passenger got out and threw the bin into the back of the van, charging documents show.

The man followed the van and wrote down its license plate number, court records show. Investigators then tracked the number and security video to Hartsook. When they interviewed him, he denied the theft.

Police charged him with misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property in that case.

MORE:Barrage of shots fired at group killed Shrewsbury man, injured woman, police say

MORE:Overdose deaths in York County trending downward

MORE:York City to hire outside law firm to fill city solicitor role

Hair salon burglarized: As that case advanced out of district court, on its way to York County's Court of Common Pleas, Martson’s salon along Industrial Highway was hit. Security video showed two men made their way into Martson Hair Co. from the rear door in the early-morning hours of Feb. 1, Springettsbury Township Police said in charging documents.

Police caught descriptions of the men before one of them disabled the camera. They believe they either had a key or picked a lock to get inside, according to charging documents.

Stolen from the shop’s back room were two safes, with one holding about $100, and the other holding a gun and various documents, police said.

Cash and coins from the register also were taken, along with hair clippers, trimmers, curling and straightening tools, hair dryers, shears, a lash cart, latex gloves, wedding prints, and up to 100 bottles of hair products, charging documents show.

According to court records, the men hauled the items out in trash cans that were also taken from the shop and put them in a black van parked out back.

When police took Martson’s report, she valued the stolen items at $15,000-$20,000.

Martson, who lives in Mechanicsburg, reportedly said via Instagram that the value of the stolen property was $30,000, according to several reports on entertainment news sites. Her Instagram post was subsequently removed.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Messages left with Martson were not immediately returned.

Investigators tracked the van from security video back to Hartsook, court records show.

Items found: They then searched his home with a warrant on Feb. 3, and there they found most of the stolen items along with Hartsook, his wife and his brother Richard, police said in the charging documents. He allegedly admitted the burglary to investigators and further said he and his brother tossed the safes in a dumpster in Springettsbury Township.

The brothers were arrested and charged. They each face counts of burglary, theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with records. David Hartsook also faces an additional count of conspiracy to commit theft.

Bail was set at $50,000 each for the brothers, according to court documents.

Richard Hartsook, 36, is still held at York County Prison on a bail recently reduced to $30,000, the court documents show.

David Hartsook bonded out with surety bonds in March.

More:Police trying to identify suspect in arson at former Memorial Hospital site

More:Transgender Red Lion student speaks out against new policies: 'I just want to get through math'

More:Overdose deaths in York County trending downward

He is now being held at Berks County Prison without bail following his arrest in the homicide case. He’s charged there with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm and trespassing.

A preliminary district court hearing there is set for June 9, court documents show.

Other records show a hearing is set for June 20 in the trash bin theft case.

No further dates are currently scheduled in the burglary cases involving David and Richard Hartsook. A note in Richard’s case shows his attorney recently filed an application for him to go into a diversionary treatment court.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.