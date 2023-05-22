York County Coroner IDs man shot dead in Shrewsbury Township

UPDATE:Barrage of shots fired at group killed Shrewsbury man, injured woman, police say

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a man shot dead in Shrewsbury Township on Sunday evening.

Alexander Thomas, 23, of Shrewsbury, was found dead at the scene, according to the coroner. Emergency officials responded to the incident, and neighbors helped law enforcement identify the main suspect involved.

Zachary T. Piccolo, 26, of Nottingham, Maryland, was taken into police custody Monday after investigators spoke to several witnesses. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The coroner's office was called to the scene of a shooting around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Steltz Road, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

MORE:Mouse droppings found in dirty, greasy American Legion facility: Inspector

MORE:Fetterman back in hoodies and shorts at Capitol after treatment for depression

The shooting happened about an hour earlier, according to the report, leaving Thomas dead at the scene. A woman, 38, of New Freedom, was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office and state police. Her condition was unknown, according to the coroner’s office.

Piccolo fled the scene by car before his eventual arrest later, police said.

Currently, there is no perceived threat to the public, PSP added.

An autopsy for Thomas is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.