Former York County man charged with child rape in Carroll Township

A former York County resident has been charged with rape of a child in Carroll Township.

Andrew M. Harrison, 35, of Hollywood, South Carolina was arraigned Thursday on that charge and others before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas and posted a $250,000 bond.

Harrison also faces felony charges of various degrees of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of a child and corruption of a minor. He also faces misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and less than 13 years of age.

According to Carroll Township Police, who filed the charges against Harrison, the encounters came to light in November 2022 when officers were dispatched to a home on Range End Road in the township.

The alleged victim told police that Harrison sexually assaulted her since she was 6 or 7 years old. She told police that the most recent occurrence happened on Nov. 13, 2022, when Harrison touched her inappropriately while they were in his truck.

A preliminary hearing in the case will be held on June 13.