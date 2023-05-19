York City man accused of killing security guard in Berks County

A York City man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of a security guard in Berks County last year.

David Brian Hartsook, 34, was taken into custody around 3:20 p.m. Thursday by law enforcement officials in the 500 block of North West Street in York. He was arraigned Thursday before Judge David Yoch in Berks County, was denied bail and booked into the Berks County Prison.

Besides first-degree murder charges, Hartsook is also facing an attempted first-degree murder charge, a third-degree murder charge, two counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a firearm not to be carried without a license and trespassing in a fenced/enclosed property.

Hartsook was wanted in connection with the Aug. 6, 2022, killing of 37-year-old private security guard Troy Rickenbach of West Reading and the attempted murder of his partner, 43-year-old Rafael Yambo of Reading, Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County said.

The two security guards were patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Pennsylvania when they were shot. Police said they suspect Hartsook was stealing catalytic converters when he allegedly shot the two guards.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 30.